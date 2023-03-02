EASL: Bay Area Dragons blow 18-point lead in loss to Seoul SK Knights

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – Seoul SK Knights overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Bay Area Dragons, 92-84, on Thursday in the EASL Champions Week at the Nikkan Arena.

Jameel Warney had 30 points and 18 rebounds, while Kim Sunhyung had 22 points to lead the comeback by the reigning Korean Basketball League champions.

The Dragons, runners-up in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, appeared headed for an upset win over the KBL side but Warney and Kim led the comeback from a 67-49 deficit.

Andrew Nicholson had 35 points and 15 rebounds, while Myles Powell had 25 points in the Dragons’ first game since bowing to Barangay Ginebra in Game Seven of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals.