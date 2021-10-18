Earthfriends, Juan GDL crash to sixth straight loss at hands of Sendai

JUAN Gomez de Liano played positive minutes, but Earthfriends Tokyo Z still couldn't hurdle the Sendai 89ers, 82-64, on Monday in the 2021-22 B.League second division at Ota City Gymnasium.

Gomez de Liano helped Tokyo Z rally from an 11-point deficit, 36-25, and cut the lead down to just two, 41-39, at the 5:44 mark of the third quarter.

However, Sendai went on a 12-5 spurt while Gomez de Liano was on the bench to turn a 55-48 lead into a 67-53 advantage with 6:07 left to play.

Though the Filipino import went scoreless in his eight minutes on the floor, he dished out three assists and grabbed one rebound as he was a plus-4 for his team, the only positive for the squad.

Shota Watanabe scored 20 points behind four treys, to go with five rebounds, four assists, and three steals as the 89ers won for the fourth time in six tries.

Hayato Kantake's 15 points came on five treys, as Jerome Meyinsse got 14 points, six boards, three blocks, and two dimes for Sendai.

The Earthfriends were led by Shinya Takagi's 20 points and six rebounds. Marc Eddy Norelia added 18 points, six boards, and three steals in the team's sixth straight loss.

Tokyo Z remains at home this weekend for matches against league-leader Fighting Eagles Nagoya (5-1).

