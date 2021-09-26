Bulacan DF Republicans stun Pampanga Delta in NBL

EARNEST Reyes converted the game-winning lay-up as Bulacan beat Pampanga, 93-91, on Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Reyes was the recipient of a lob inbound pass from Dominick Fajardo, scoring a lay-up with 1.8 seconds remaining for the marginal basket.

Pampanga's Mark Tamayo hit a shot from halfcourt, but was nullified after it was determined the shot was thrown after the buzzer.

The Republicans of coach Popo Macapagal remained unbeaten after three games, while handing the Delta their first loss after three matches.

Fajardo finished with 23 points and three assists, none bigger than the pass he issued to Reyes for the game-winner. Ryan Operio had 22 points including a three-point play that put Bulacan ahead, 89-88.

After Joseph Celso made it a three-point game with a twinner, Tamayo tied the match-up, hitting a triple to tie the game at 91 with 2.8 seconds.

Meanwhile, La Union defeated Muntinlupa, 91-83, with Kirk Agulan scoring 21 points for the PAOwer, who stayed unbeaten in two tries.

Mike Sampurna added 21 points and 10 rebounds as Taguig made it season debut with a 70-55 win over Stan Spartan Quezon 4th District.

