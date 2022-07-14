Early clash for Abando and old team UST, Nelle against San Beda in preseason tilt

CHANGES were made in the groupings of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup starting on July 23 at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan as it will see reunions and faceoffs between old peers.

Rhenz Abando, now with Letran, facing University of Santo Tomas; La Salle guard Evan Nelle meeting San Beda; and St. Benilde stalwart Will Gozum taking on University of the Philippines are just some of the must-see duels in the long awaited return of the preseason tournament after three long years.

"We granted the requests of our participating teams in having a more diverse bracket for the staging of the Filoil tournament," said chairman Rey Gamboa.

Reigning UAAP champion UP will lead the nine-team Group A cast which will also have NCAA runner-up Mapua, Adamson, National University, University of the East, Perpetual, St. Benilde, Arellano, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Back-to-back NCAA champion Letran, meanwhile, will spearhead the eight-team Group B which consists of La Salle, Far Eastern University, University of Santo Tomas, San Beda, San Sebastian, Lyceum, and Jose Rizal University.

The teams will play in a round robin format, with the top four in each group advancing to the crossover knockout playoffs. The one-game championship is scheduled on Aug. 27.

"We're happy to have these 17 schools from the UAAP and NCAA make their preparations in our esteemed competition and we're excited to see them play at their best as we celebrate our 15th staging of the Filoil tournament," said Gamboa, who is joined by lead commissioner Joe Lipa, deputy commissioner Bert dela Rosa, tournament director Joey Guillermo, and consultant and media head Virgil Villavicencio in supervising the tournament.

