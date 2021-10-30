Toyama eases past Aomori even as Dwight Ramos sees limited minutes

TOYAMA Grouses advanced to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup, blasting the Aomori Wat's, 105-71, on Saturday at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

Dwight Ramos had four points, three rebounds, and three assists in his 12 minutes of action as Toyama hardly needed his contributions in the 34-point blowout.

Kevin Hareyama erupted for 28 points on a sizzling 8-of-10 clip from downtown to help the Grouses move to the next phase.

Joshua Smith also produced 15 points and eight boards, Ryumo Ono had 12 points, as Julian Mavunga, Brice Johnson, and Keijuro Matsui all scored 11 apiece.

Dwight Ramos scores four points.

PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Toyama used a huge 38-point third quarter to pull away from Aomori to erect a comfortable 22-point lead, 80-58, heading into the payoff period.

The Grouses will play again on Sunday facing the winner of the game between the Shimane Susanoo Magic and the Ehime Orange Vikings in the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Hiroki Usui paced Aomori with 16 points, as Michael Craig and Hayate Komasawa both had 13 in the loss.

Kemark Carino chipped in four points and one rebound in 14 minutes of play for the Wat's.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.