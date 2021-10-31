Toyama Grouses beat Shimane to advance in Emperor's Cup

THE Toyama Grouses held off Shimane Susanoo Magic's late rally to take the 81-77 victory and advance in the 97th Emperor's Cup Sunday at Hokkai Kitayell.

Former TNT import Joshua Smith sealed the deal for Toyama, grabbing a huge offensive board off of a missed three from Naoki Uto and drailed both of his charities with 21.5 seconds left to make it a four-point game.

It capped off his monster 35-point, 19-rebound performance as he also made an assist and a block.

Julian Mavunga had 21 points, 12 assists, and six boards for the Toyama, which marched on to the next phase of the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Dwight Ramos had an off-shooting night as he was limited to just three points and only made one of his seven shots. He dished out two assists and blocked two shots in the win.

Dwight Ramos goes 1 for 7.

PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Toyama was leading by seven, 77-70, with 2:25 left, when Nyika Williams rallied his side back and Nick Kay drilled the big three with 46.0 seconds left to cut the deficit to just two, 79-77.

But that only paved the way for Smith to rescue the Grouses late and lock the game up.

Toyama will be back in action on Monday to face the winner of the match between the Levanga Hokkaido and the Ibaraki Robots.

Reid Travis carried Shimane with 18 points on 4-of-8 clip from deep, to go with nine rebounds, as Seiya Ando tallied 12 points, six dimes, and two boards in the exit.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.