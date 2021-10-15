Ramos and Parks face off, Kobe hits the road in B.League weekend

ALL eyes will be on Dwight Ramos as he finally makes his Japan B.League debut for the skidding Toyama Grouses this weekend.

This will mark the first taste of action for the Fil-Am guard after his stellar performance for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last June and in the King Abdullah Cup in Jordan back in August.

Ramos averaged 13.8 points on 46-percent shooting from deep, to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the continental qualifiers and Toyama is hoping he can make that same impact in the Japanese professional basketball league.

Former TNT import Joshua Smith, Zimbabwean-American Julian Mavunga, and former national player Kevin Hareyama have been holding the fort for the Grouses in Ramos' absence, but the team has yet to win four games into the season.

Ravenas, Kobe go on the road

Standing in their way will be Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (1-3), who are coming off their first win of the season last week.

Continue reading below ↓

Tip-off on Saturday is at 5:05 p.m. [Manila time], while it will be 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, both at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Elsewhere in the league, Kiefer Ravena and the surging Shiga Lakestars (3-1) seek to extend their win streak to three when they visit the Kyoto Hannaryz at the Hannaryz Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix (2-2) eye back-to-back wins when they go on the road against surprise leaders Hiroshima Dragonflies (3-1) at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

PHOTO: Courtesy of True Focus

Continue reading below ↓

Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB (2-2) want a bounce back win when they take on the still winless Levanga Hokkaido (0-4) at Hokkai Kitayell.

Ibaraki Robots (0-4), still without Javi Gomez de Liano who is still undergoing quarantine, will have their home opener against the dangerous Utsunomiya Brex (1-3) at Adastria Mito Arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The same is the case for second division team Aomori Wat's (0-4), which is still waiting for Kemark Carino, when they battle Bambitious Nara (1-3) at Flat Hachinohe.

Lastly, Juan Gomez de Liano hopes to earn more minutes with the cellar-dwelling Earthfriends Tokyo Z (0-4) when they play the Sendai 89ers (2-2) on Sunday and Monday at Ota City General Gymnasium.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.