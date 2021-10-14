Dwight Ramos finally joins Toyama practice, will debut vs Parks' Nagoya

DWIGHT Ramos finally joined the Toyama Grouses in practice and will make his B.League debut on Saturday.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard completed the 14-day quarantine on Thursday and immediately participated in the team practice.

"I'm finally out of quarantine. I'm really excited to join the team and practice with them, meet everybody for the first time, and just be part of the team again," he said.

"I'm really excited for the game this weekend and hopefully, everybody can come out and see us and support us this weekend."

Toyama, winless in four games, hopes to get a boost from Dwight Ramos

Ramos' first game in the B.League will be against a team featuring a Filipino player as Toyama hosts Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Focus will be on Ramos as he joins a team that has yet to score a win in four games, with losses to the Shinshu Brave Warriors and Alvark Tokyo.

Ramos will be teaming up with former TNT import Joshua Smith and fellow reinforcement Julian Mavunga, as well as local Kevin Hareyama as they hope to lead the Grouses to their first win of the 2021-22 B.League season.

