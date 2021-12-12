Dusty Hannahs lifts Adelaide 36ers past New Zealand Breakers

DUSTY Hannahs came through late for the Adelaide 36ers as they clipped the New Zealand Breakers, 98-85, on Sunday in the 2021-22 NBL season at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The former Memphis Grizzlies guard dropped 10 of his 25 points in the final 4:16 of the game as he orchestrated the home team's telling 13-2 blast to break away from a tie at 81.

Hannahs also dished four assists as Adelaide improved its win-loss record to 2-2.

Daniel Johnson provided ample support with his 22 points and four boards, while Todd Withers got 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Cameron Bairstow also made significant contributions with his 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, as Mitch McCarron grabbed 13 boards to complement his four points and five assists in the triumph.

Kai Sotto remains sidelined with a knee issue.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 36ers weathered the 27-point night from William McDowell-White as he also dished out seven assists and hauled down four boards for the Breakers.

Hugo Besson had 25 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Yannick Wetzell got 20 points, four boards, and two assists for New Zealand, which remained winless after three games.

