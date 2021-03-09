Duremdes assures safe environment inside MPBL bubble in Subic

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes assured that safety measures will be strictly implemented inside the league's bubble in Subic for the resumption of the Lakan Season playoffs.

Duremdes expressed confidence in the league’s readiness for Wednesday’s resumption of the division finals involving San Juan and Makati in the North, and Davao Occidental and Basilan in the South after it crafted guidelines for the safety of everyone involved in the bubble.

Duremdes also noted the strict guidelines that all parties must adhere to or face the consequences that includes games being cancelled or violators being ejected from the bubble.

“We are ready but we are still facing challenges dahil napaka-strict po ng guidelines ng DOH [Department of Health],” said Duremdes on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

“Hindi talaga basta-basta gawin natin ito na wala sila (DOH), wala ang SBMA, at wala ‘yung mga involved dito especially ‘yung mga infectious disease doctors natin.”

“Any moment na may makita silang violation or breaking the protocols, anytime puwedeng i-cancel ang game. Ganun kahigpit,” said Duremdes.

Davao Occidental will face Basilan in the first game at 4:30 p.m., while San Juan battles Makati at 8 p.m. The winners advance to the best-of-five championship series beginning on Friday.

Despite being an amateur league, Duremdes said the MPBL ensured that the protocols will pass the standards of government agencies.

“Kung nag-bubble dati si PBA, similar din ‘yung gagawin natin regardless of the status of the league. Ang importante lang dito, masunod lahat kahit napakahirap sundin,” said Duremdes.

Duremdes admitted the league spent a huge amount of expense for the bubble, even as he thanked Nueva Ecija team owner Bong Cuevas for sponsoring the endeavor.

“Siyempre, hindi birong gastos dahil ‘yung swab test na lang at ‘yung hotel, mabigat na. Hindi ka rin pwede magdala ng sasakyan, kailangan naka-bus lahat. ‘Yung bus, during the duration of the bubble nandiyan. Kaya imagine ‘yung expenses,” said Duremdes.