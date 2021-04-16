Nacpil's 27 points help Dumaguete Warriors break VisMin Cup duck

ALCANTARA, CEBU — The Dumaguete Warriors leaned on James Regalado and Jaybie Mantilla to sink the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 88-73, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Friday night at the Civic Center.

Regalado hit three three-pointers and Mantilla scored on a floater and successive mid-range jumpers in a key fourth-quarter run that saw Dumaguete pull away for good, 79-62, with 6:21 remaining.

“China-challenge ko lang sarili ko kasi nung first half hindi ako makabutas. Kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko na papasok din to. Ayun nakabutas naman,” said Regalado. “Kumpyansa andyan naman pero yung timing lang talaga hinahanap ko.”

Jerick Nacpil scored a tournament-high 27 points to lead the way for the Warriors, who improved to 1-2 for the season. He added six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Mantilla and Regalado — both products of the University of San Jose-Recoletos — had 21 and 18 points, respectively.

Mantilla, a former Cesafi MVP, laced his statline with six boards, three dimes, and two steals while Regalado had four rebounds and five assists.

Versatile wingman Joseph Marquez and big man Abubakar Dadjijul scored 23 points apiece for Bohol but it was not enough to save the Mariners from suffering their fourth loss in a row.

The scores:

Dumaguete (88) — Nacpil 27, Mantilla 21, Regalado 18, Roy 7, Doligon 4, Gonzalgo 4, Ramirez 3, Gabas 2, Aguilar 2, Monteclaro 0, Velasquez 0, Tomilloso 0, Porlares 0, Macaballug 0

Bohol (73)—Marquez 23, Dadjijul 23, Cabizares 12, Llagas 10, Tilos 5, Casera 0, Tangunan 0, Ibarra 0, Apolonias 0, Montilla 0, Leonida 0, Musngi 0, Fabian 0



Quarterscores: 24-16, 43-38, 62-55, 88-73