Veteran Jerwin Gaco 'a blessing' for Davao Occidental, says Dulay

DAVAO Occidental coach Don Dulay considers the signing of Jerwin Gaco midway through the MPBL Lakan Season as a “blessing,” saying his arrival strengthened the core of the roster that eventually went all the way.

The 40-year-old Gaco played a crucial role in the Tigers' finals victory over the San Juan Knights after arriving from Nueva Ecija, where he averaged 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in the early part of the pandemic-hit season.

His numbers dipped during his stay with the Tigers to 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18 matches, but the intangibles Gaco brought to the table proved crucial, the coach said.

“We were lucky he was available,” said Dulay in a recent SPIN Sidelines episode. “A guy his caliber, a free agent, is a blessing for us.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dulay said Gaco filled Davao's need for a bruiser inside the paint during the playoffs.

“It was perfect timing. We needed a bruiser-type player. In the MPBL especially in the playoffs and finals, you need that type of player,” said Dulay.

Gaco’s experience also came in handy.

“He has won so many championships with Purefoods. He’s played against the best. That was huge for us. His experience with him, Billy Ray Robles, Mark Yee, and Bonbon Custodio, that played a big part in a five-game series,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gaco’s best performance came in Game 3 last March 20 when he finished with seven points and three rebounds before fouling out.

“He was huge for us in San Juan. Against Larry Rodriguez, Tajonera, all those guys are physical. Jerwin got all of that experience,” said Dulay.