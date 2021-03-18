Coach Don Dulay the least surprised with Billy Robles’ game-saving stop for Tigers

TIGERS coach Don Dulay was the least surprised with Billy Ray Robles’ solid play at the start of the MPBL finals and expects more from the “Ilonggo Superman” as Davao Occidental goes for the title against San Juan.

"We look at him to make big plays defensively... I'm not surprised. He always comes big for us," said Dulay, who has been working with Robles since 2017 in the Rain or Shine camp in the PBA.

"His IQ defensively is one of the best. I was able to coach him in the PBA and that's one thing I like about him. Not only that he plays hard, he knows his match-up. That's huge playing against an Ayonayon, John Wilson, you need to have high IQ to play at this level."

Robles came up with the biggest defensive stop of the Davao Occidental-Cocolife's 77-75 overtime win in Game One on Wednesday in Subic.

The Tigers up by just a point with 19.3 seconds left in overtime and San Juan-Go for Gold with the possession, Robles delivered.

Knights star Mike Ayonayon received the ball at the top of the key then immediately penetrated to the basket to try to regain the lead but was met at the top by Robles for the game-saving rejection.

Mark Yee sealed the win from the stripe.

"Noong last play kasi nila, alam kong magbo-ball screen si Kuya Larry (Rodriguez) tapos mabi-beat si Kuya Mark (Yee) kaya nag-help na talaga ako," said the 6-foot Robles, who finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

"Sabi ko ibuhos ko na ang lahat dito kasi last play na eh, kaya yun nagbunga naman."