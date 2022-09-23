Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Don C Bruins, Cavite Ballers still unscathed in NBL Youth 19-under

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    undefined

    DON C Bruins Majesty and Cavite Ballers maintained their unbeaten record in the 19-under division of the NBL Youth Second Conference recently at the Red Arc Events Center in Balagtas, Bulacan.

    NBL Youth news

    Alexandrei Gazzingan had 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists to lift Don C Bruins to a 70-64 win over Hotshots El Oro. Joshua Vidallon scored 16 points as Cavite Ballers beat San Mateo Kalos PH, 74-60.

    The two teams continue their stellar play as they share first place in Group A with a 3-0 win-loss record.

    Tatak Vice Gel Binan retained third place after its second win in three outings, defeating KSA PSYBA, 74-47.

    In the 16-under, TYJ Haulers, EPSON EDSCI Green Knights, and Emeralds Academy also kept their spotless record.

      TYJ Haulers won over Marilao, 67-58, for their third win in as many games, while the Green Knights overwhelmed San Mateo Kalos, 94-66, to take a 2-0 slate.

      Emeralds Academy defeated City of Santa Rosa Lions, 72-68, to also claim its second win in as many outings.

      Nueva Ecija Achievers outplayed Fairview Defenders, 63-47.

