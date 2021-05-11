DOJ raps a warning to MPBL players to stay away from game-fixing

THE MPBL said the move of the Department of Justice to recommend the filing of criminal charges on alleged game-fixing involving its matches is a step into the right direction in curbing such illegal activities.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the development reiterates how serious the league is in fighting game-fixing activities after the filing of a complaint against players and coaches by the MPBL led to an impending court case against the alleged perpetrators.

“I think this is a signal, a warning to all players na the MPBL is committed and serious against these acts,” said Duremdes during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “Siguro ito ‘yung time na, again, to change everything.”

The Justice Department found probable cause to file charges against 17 persons, 12 of whom were part of the Soccksargen Marlins squad that lost 18 straight games in the 2019 season of the MPBL. Two persons were once associated with the Quezon City Capitals.

Recently, the MPBL’s fellow regional league Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup was embroiled in a controversy after some players from a game between Lapu-Lapu and Siquijor inexplicably missed several easy shots and free throws.

Duremdes said the MPBL will continue the fight against game-fixing once the season commences especially with such actions still very much rampant.

“Hindi na maganda. Recently, may nangyari. Hindi na talaga kanais-nais. Pangit na. Nasisira na. Nadadamay na lahat. Kapag hindi natin ito ginawa, baka balang araw, wala na tayong basketball, ang pinakamamahal nating sport sa Pilipinas,” said Duremdes.

“The league is again delivering its promise to everyone na kung sino man ‘yun, like sinasabi ng ating founder na si Sen. Manny na seryoso tayo sa mga ganitong kalokohan na ginagawa ng mga players natin at those who are involved sa liga natin. It’s a good step. Para ‘to sa future ng basketball natin sa Pilipinas. Ako, naniniwala ako na ito ang magpapatino sa ating mga players,” he added.

