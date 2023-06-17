DF Bulacan defeats Sta. Rosa in NBL-Pilipinas season opener

DF BULACAN started the new season of the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup after defeating City of Sta. Rosa, 99-86, on Friday at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium.

Exeqiel Biteng, native of San Jose Del Monte, had 27 points and seven assists for the DF Bulacan Stars in their opening match of the conference.

Christian Necio added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Joseph Celso had 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Stars, who slowly pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring the Lions, 32-25.

Bulacan, coached by governor Daniel Fernando, later led by as many as 22 points, 86-64, early in the final period.

Alexis Hilario had 20 points, while Kim Galamiton grabbed 20 rebounds in the first game of the Lions in the professional league for homegrown talents of the team’s respective provinces, cities, and municipalities.

Bulacan and Sta. Rosa are among the seven teams that will see action in the President’s Cup. They are part of Group A along with the Camsur Express and the KBA Luid Kapampangan.

Group B is comprised of last conference’s champion Taguig Generals, Quezon City All-Stars, and Tatak Gel Binan.