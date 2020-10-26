Maiquez thankful to get Pampanga call-up at a time when leagues are scarce

DEXTER Maiquez has gone full circle with Pampanga Delta in the NBL Finals.

The former PBA player is savoring a return to his roots as he once again plays for the ballclub of Pampanga governor and Delta team owner Dennis Pineda, whose grassroots basketball program was instrumental in his basketball career.

“Mga 14 years old, nag-try out ako sa kanila. Hindi pa ako gaano marunong," said the beefy 29-year olf forward. "Sila ‘yung nag-develop sa basketball skills ko. Sa kanila ako natutong maglaro at gumaling."

Marquez wound up playing for San Sebastian alongside provincemates Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, and Ronald Pascual. Although undrafted in 2014, he wound up playing briefly for Rain or Shine in the PBA.

Maiquez, who, prior to the NBL, saw action for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL, is one of the new additions to the Delta after the team decided not to field Encho Serrano and Justine Baltazar due to their commitments with La Salle in the UAAP.

The Lubao native said he is thankful to Pineda for choosing him to play again for him, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when basketball gigs are scarce.

“Natutuwa ako. Ang daming gusto maglaro [para] kay Governor at kami pa napili na maglaro sa NBL lalo na ngayon na bubble, sobrang dalang ng basketball,” said the 6-foot-3 bruiser, who was joined by fellow ex-PBA players Michael Juico and Levi Hernandez in the Delta camp.

Despite his experience in different leagues, Maiquez said he is keeping an open mind in a Delta squad that also has homegrown talents such as CJ Gania and Mark Tamayo, who have made a name for themselves in the NBL.

“Maraming bago. Galing tayo sa pro. Alam na natin ‘yung pakikisama natin sa ganyan. Walang beterano, walang bago. Kailangan makisama lahat kasi professional league na ‘to. On and off the court, dapat professional tayo,” said Maiquez.

He also makes an effort to share his knowledge with the young players.

“Kung ano ‘yung mali nila o natutunan ko, sine-share ko lang sa kanila,” he said.