DENR Warriors stand in the way of AFP quest for Cup repeat

Games Saturday (Paco Arena, Manila): 3 p.m. – 3x3 elims; 3:30 p.m. – NHA vs Judiciary

5:30 p.m. – AFP vs DENR; 6 p.m. –3x3 Final

EXPECT a fierce duel as Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) start their best-of-three title series on Saturday in the 8th UNTV Cup at Paco Arena in Manila.



Match is set at 5:30 p.m. with the AFP Cavaliers hoping to become the first back-to-back champions and the DENR Warriors out to complete an incredible season in the annual event for public servants.



Though the Cavaliers are already proud owners of three titles, they have yet to win two in a row thus adding pressure to their title retention drive.



Another challenge for them is how to stop the DENR Warriors who have been playing solid on both ends since the first time they clashed in the elims.



The DENR Warriors are also looking for a piece of history after reaching the finals on their rookie year in the event organized by UNTV through its president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.



Razon said the chosen charity of the champion team will receive a tax-free P4 million top prize while the foundation selected by the runner-up will get P2 million. The charities of the third and fourth placers will get P1 million and P500,000 prizes, respectively.



The league, meanwhile, will launch its 3x3 tournament starting at 3 p.m.in support of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas which is trying to further popularize the event.



AFP and DENR, which finished 1-2 in the two-stage elims, arranged a title series after sweeping Judiciary and National Housing Authority in their respective best-of-three series, respectively.



NHA and Judiciary clash at 3 p.m. for third place.



The Cavaliers have beaten the Warriors in the elims but veteran players of the team like Eugene Tan and Boyet Bautista are taking no chances since their rivals have what it takes to pull off a surprise.