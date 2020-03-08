DENR Warriors on track to make history in UNTV Cup finals

Games Monday (Smart Araneta Coliseum) 7 p.m. – 3x3 semis to final; 8 p.m. – AFP vs DENR
NEWCOMER Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hopes to write a piece of history when it goes for a sweep of the UNTV Cup Finals against defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
No rookie team has won the championship in the eight-year old league and that will be the mission of the DENR Warriors when they clash with the AFP Cavaliers in Game 2 of their best-of-three title series starting at 8 p.m.
The Warriors took the opener, 90-73, on March 1 with Ralph Lansang once again leading the team’s onslaught against an injury-stricken Cavaliers.
Four other DENR players – MVP candidate Ed Rivera, Ryan Abanes, Desederio Ayson and Melvin Bangal – tallied in doubles figures for the Warriors who shot impressively from the field, making 31 of 62 tries for 50 percent shooting clip.
While veteran Eugene Tan is expected to play despite a knee injury, the Cavaliers will again miss the services of two hardworking bigs in Wilfredo Casulla and Jeffrey Quiambao due to various injuries.
IF DENR goes on to complete a two-game sweep, its chosen charity stands to receive a tax-free P4 million prize from UNTV president and CEO Dr. Daniel S. Razon.
A total of P10 million cash prizes will be donated to all charities.
Telecast and social media broadcasts of the event for public servants begin at 9 p.m. at UNTV channels.
Prior to the AFP-DENR tussle, the semis of the 3x3 side event will be played starting at 7 p.m. Disputing the P100,000 top prize are PhilHealth, SSS Kabalikat, Ombudsman and PITC.