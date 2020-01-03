Denied the last time, DENR Warriors gun for semis place in UNTV Cup

Games Sunday (Paco Arena, Manila): 3:30 pm – DENR vs PhilHealth; 5:00 pm – Malacanang-PSC vs Agriculture

DENIED the last time of the second and last outright semis berth, Department of Environment and Natural Resources tries again on Sunday when it battles PhilHealth in the 8th UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Game time is at 3:30 p.m. with the DENR Warriors out to put behind them a stinging 74-64 defeat to the streaking PITC Global Traders last month in their bid to secure a Final Four slot in the annual event for public servants.

DENR’s defeat two weeks ago put an end to an impressive six-game winning streak and kept Judiciary, National Housing Authority and PITC in the hunt for an automatic place in the semifinals.

On the strength of their 100-96 win over the PhilHealth Plus, the Benneth Palad-mentored Builders finished the second round with a 6-3 mark, slightly ahead of the streaking Judiciary Magis and Malacanang-Philippine Sports Commission Kamao.

Both the Magis and Kamao are sporting 5-3 records in the event offering P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team P2 million to the runner-up’s preferred charity organization.

Already in the semis is defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines, which totes a 7-1 mark.

The Kamao can draw level with the Builders if they beat the also-ran Department of Agriculture Food Masters at 5 p.m.

The third to sixth placers will play another round in the quarters with the top two finishers completing the semis cast while 7th and 8th placers will be eliminated outright in the event organized by UNTV president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.