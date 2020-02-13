David Carlos repeats as MPBL slam-dunk champ

DAVID Carlos survived a game challenge from Nick Demusis to keep his Slam Dunk crown in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) All-Star on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Makati high-flyer jumped over four people and completed a one-handed slam to collect a perfect 50 in the final round from the judges and take home the P100,000 cash prize.

Carlos, however, had to sweat it out as Demusis posed the biggest threat to his throne.

Lucky for him, the Bacoor City dunker flubbed his first three attempts before settling for an easy two-handed slam off of a toss from Sen. Manny Pacquiao to register only 42.

"Medyo na-surprise ako," the 5-foot-9 leaper said. "Na-hype ni Nick yung crowd pero ang dami nang situations na ganito and I had to pull off something sa bag ko na makuha ko yung 80-90 percent. Maganda naman yung result."

Bicol's Chris Lalata was the third man in the finals, but his two-handed reverse could pnly get him 37.

Also part of the field for the Slam Dunk Contest were Bacoor City's RJ Ramirez and Muntinlupa's Biboy Enguio.

Judges for the competition were Kobe Paras, MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, Jimuel Pacquiao, Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarinas, and corporate spokesperson Mark Zambrano.