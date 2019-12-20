Mighty Sports adds another young gun as Dave Ildefonso set to play in Dubai

MIGHTY Sports continued to load up on young talent with Dave Ildefonso linking with the squad.

The National University guard is the latest acquisition for coach Charles Tiu as the Alex Wongchuking-owned squad prepares for the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament in January.

"We are excited to have Dave on board for our Dubai stint," said Tiu.

"I’ve had the privilege of being with him during (the 2019 Fiba) U-19 World Cup and he really impressed me a lot with his leadership and his game. He can more than hold his own against the best of the world at his age."

Ildefonso, 19, has established himself as a go-to scorer for the Bulldogs this past season in only his sophomore year in the collegiate level.

"This tournament will give him some good experience against professional players and even imports at his position. I know he has dreams of maybe playing internationally one day so this is a good start for him at such a young age," said Tiu of the son of PBA legend Danny Ildefonso.

With Mighty, Ildefonso will reunite with 7-foot-2 center Kai Sotto, whom he played with back in the high school ranks in Ateneo.