Davao turns to defense in OT to stun San Juan in Game One of MPBL Finals

DAVAO Occidental escaped with a 77-75 win over San Juan in overtime on Wednesday in the opener of the MPBL Lakan Season national finals at the Subic Convention Center.

The Tigers came up with two huge defensive plays against the Knights in the end game, setting up Mark Yee for the three free throws that completed a great comeback from an 11-point deficit.

Veteran Mark Yee scored a game-high 15 points including two free throws off an interception off the inbounds pass with 19.3 seconds left to give the Tigers back the upperhand, 76-75.

Billy Ray Robles then denied the San Juan star Mike Ayonayon a potential game-winning lay-up, setting up Yee for a split from the free-throw line that made it a two-point game with 2.7 seconds left.

A deflection of the ensuing inbounds pass completed the stunner for the Tigers, who will have little time to prepare as they go for a 2-0 lead on Thursday inside the Subic bubble.

Playing its first game in the bubble, Davao Occidental had to overhaul a 56-45 fourth-quarter deficit. The Tigers were still trailing, 68-60, with 2:24 left in regulation before going on a late run.

Davao Occidental's comeback spoiled a herculean effort of Ayonayon, who exploded with 27 points in his return to the MPBL finals following his stint with NLEX in the PBA.

San Juan looked headed for the win after Ayonayon connected on a three, 68-60, but Bonbon Custodio hit a three-pointer of his own to start the run which he himself capped with the game-tying free throws with 45 seconds left in regulation.

Yee brought Davao Occidental’s lead to four after converting a lay-up with 3:06 left in overtime, 72-68, but Ayonayon helped San Juan regain the lead after scoring on a lob off an inbound pass by CJ Isit, 75-74.

San Juan, however, couldn’t close out the game.

After a Davao shotclock violation, San Juan opted to inbound in the backcourt, leading to the turnover that turned the game around.

Emman Calo contributed 15 points including nine in the fourth quarter for Davao Occidental while Custodio added 12.

Davao advanced to the title showdown after winning the South finals against Basilan via forfeiture while San Juan handily beat a Makati squad that showed up with only five players in the North finals a week ago.

The scores:

Davao Occidental 77 – Yee 15, Calo 15, Custodio 12, Mocon 9, Robles 9, Balagtas 6, Terso 5, Saldua 2, Ludovice 2, Gaco 2, Albo 0.

San Juan 75 – Ayonayon 27, Wilson 15, Rodriguez 9, Clarito 9, Isit 4, Tajonera 3, Reyes 2, Pelayo 2, Estrella 2, Gabawan 2, Wamar 0, Aquino 0.

Quarters: 15-15; 30-30; 43-49; 68-68; 77-75.