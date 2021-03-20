Davao Occidental holds off San Juan to move on verge of MPBL title

DAVAO Occidental stepped closer to capturing its first-ever MPBL crown after beating San Juan, 66-58, on Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season national finals at the Subic Bay Convention Center.

The Tigers showed a collective effort in the Game 3 win with Billy Ray Robles and Kenneth Mocon leading the attack to gain a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five finals series.

Bonbon Custodio also contributed on the offensive end, while fellow veterans Mark Yee and Jerwin Gaco also made their presence felt as the Tigers can close out the series on limited rest as Game 4 is set on Sunday at the Subic Bay Convention Center.

Jerwin Gaco wins a rebound battle against John Wilson.

Davao Occidental also moved one win away from avenging its loss to San Juan in the Datu Cup finals in 2019.

The Tigers closed the second period with a 15-5 run to grab a 41-27 halftime lead, while staving off repeated rallies by the Knights.

Robles scored 13 points including a twinner that hiked Davao Occidental’s lead to 56-45 early in the fourth. Mocon had 11 points and buried key triple with 3:27 left to send the Tigers to a 62-53 lead.

A lay-up by Custodio, who finished with 10 markers, increased the gap, 64-56, in the waning moments of the match.

Yee had seven points and 11 rebounds, and Gaco added seven points, as the two veterans in the squad chipped in to Davao’s cause in the first half before fouling out late in the game.

Robles also missed the final minutes of Game 3 due to an injury, but the rest of the team held off San Juan to keep the victory.

Mike Ayonayon finished with 16 points but in a losing effort. The NLEX player on loan hit back-to-back threes to cut the gap to three, 42-39, but that was the last time Davao’s lead was seriously threatened with Custodio answering back with five points.

The scores:

Davao Occidental 66 – Robles 13, Mocon 11, Custodio 10, Yee 7, Gaco 7, Ludovice 6, Calo 6, Terso 3, Saldua 2, Balagtas 1.

San Juan 58 – Ayonayon 16, Wilson 12, Wamar 8, Rodriguez 6, Isit 5, Clarito 5, Reyes 4, Pelayo 2, Estrella 0, Tajonera 0, Gabawan 0, Aquino 0, Marquez 0.

Quarters: 15-14; 41-27; 52-42; 66-58.