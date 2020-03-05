Davao Occidental Tigers sweep Zamboanga to make MPBL South Finals return

DAVAO Occidental pulled off a gutsy 62-58 victory over Zamboanga to return to the South Division Finals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup playoffs Thursday at STRIKE Gymnasium in Bacoor.

Kenneth Mocon buoyed the Tigers' late 17-4 run as he accounted for eight points in that stretch to give his side a 59-45 lead with 5:49 remaining.

The Family's Brand Sardines-backed crew, however, refused to back down and got back within three, 61-58, in the final 58 seconds, but Anton Asistio's potential game-tying three missed its mark.

Bonbon Custodio split his freebies to ice the game for Davao Occidental.

"We expected Zamboanga to fight, I was hoping to stay within striking distance the game and luckily our experience carried us in the fourth. We're lucky that that happened for us," said coach Don Dulay.

Mocon powered the Cocolife-backed Tigers with 14 points built on four threes, as Chester Saldua added eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

James Forrester also scored eight points, on top of four boards, three assists, and two steals, while the brave Mark Yee, who is playing through a partial ACL tear and a torn calf, had four points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Davao Occidental awaits the winner between the Basilan-Bacoor semifinals match-up in the best-of-three division Finals.

Rono carried Zamboanga with 15 points, three assists, and two rebounds, while Asistio shot 14 points built on three triples.

Santi Santillan chimed in 12 points and eight boards, as Pasaol was limited to just nine points on a 3-of-10 shooting.

The Scores:

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL 62 -- Mocon 14, Saldua 8, Forrester 8, Calo 6, Custodio 5, Balagtas 5, Robles 5, Gaco 5, Yee 4, Terso 2, Albo 0.

ZAMBOANGA 58 -- Rono 15, Asistio 14, Santillan 12, Pasaol 9, Arboleda 5, Villamor 3, Morido 0, Thiele 0, Bonsubre 0, Manzo 0, Reyes 0, De Vera 0.

Quarters: 11-14, 25-26, 44-41, 62-58.