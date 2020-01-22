MPBL: Yee posts double-double vs Parañaque as Davao Occidental gets back on track

DAVAO Occidental-Cocolife got back on the winning track after topping Parañaque-Yabo Sports, 78-70, Wednesday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The Tigers raised their win-loss card to 22-4, three days after absorbing a humiliating 84-65 defeat at the hands of San Juan -- their Datu Cup finals tormentor.

"Parañaque played tough. This is another learning experience for us. It is good playing against those hungry and young teams," said Davao coach Don Dulay.

Trailing, 63-76 with 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, Parañaque made one last run, launching seven unanswered points, capped by Keith Pido's jumper, 70-76, with 45 ticks left.

But it was too little, too late as Bogs Raymundo answered with a deuce on the other end before the Patriots missed their shots to end the match.

With Parañaque ahead 27-21 in the second period, the Tigers unleashed a 16-1 surge, capped by Mark Yee's layup to gain control, 37-28, with 3:28 left.

Continue reading below ↓

Yee came through with a big double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds alongside six assists, Emman Calo had 13 markers built on three treys. Chester Saldua added 11 points, five steals, and four boards.

PHOTO: mpbl

James Forrester goes up for a jumper over James Abugan.

James Abugan's 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block could not stop Parañaque from dropping its seventh-straight loss as they slipped to 8-20, 13th in the Northern division.



The Scores:

Continue reading below ↓

Davao Occidental-Cocolife 78 - Yee 17, Calo 13, Balagtas 12, Saldua 11, Robles 10, Raymundo 10, Ludovice 3, Bonleon 2, Gaco 0, Mocon 0, Forrester 0, Adormeo 0.

Paranaque-Yabo Sports 70 - Abugan 14, Pido 12, Sunga 11, Solis 10, Mangalino 10, Saguiguit 7, Banzali 4, Begaso 2, Larotin 0, Antonares 0, Lucente 0, Menguez 0.

Quarterscores: 18-23, 43-34, 64-52, 78-70.