THE Davao Occidental Tigers support the MPBL’s decision to scrap the 2020-2021 season supposed to start on June 12.

“The safety and health of our players, the team, their families are our priority,” said Dumper PTDA party-list Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista, team owner of the Davao Occidental Tigers.

“The championship trophy is not worth the lives (of people).”

The division finals, pitting the Tigers against the Basilan Steel in the South and the San Juan Knights against the Makati Super Crunch in the North, also got derailed by the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus. Both the Tigers-Steel and Knights-Super Crunch playoffs were tied at 1-1 and slated for Game The deciders.

“We will conform with what the MPBL decides,” said Bautista. “Let us not push matters during these uncertain times.”

While the MPBL waits for the go-signal from the national government to resume contact sports, Bautista said the Tigers are training at their homes remotely supervised by their fitness trainer.

Knowing venues would be a problem for the division finalists because of travel and social distancing protocols, Bautista said the Tigers are willing to play in a neutral venue where the teams could play to wrap up the playoffs.

Bautista also assured the Cocolife-backed Tigers would participate in a pre-season tournament being planned as soon as restrictions are lifted.

“We’re committed to staying in the MPBL,” said Bautista.

