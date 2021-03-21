Davao rides big Yee trey in OT to stun San Juan, lift MPBL title

MARK Yee buried a go-ahead three-pointer with 13.4 seconds left in overtime as Davao Occidental claimed a nail-biting 89-88 win over San Juan in Game 4 on Sunday to crown itself as the new MPBL champion.

The veteran Yee followed his big basket with a crucial defensive play as the Tigers dethroned San Juan at the Subic Bay Convention Center and avenged their loss to the Knights in the 2019 Datu Cup championship series.

Tears of joy fell for Davao Occidental players, who were made to wait for two years to get another crack at the MPBL title, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the regional league to take a leave for close to a year.

Yee scored 19 points, none bigger than the contested trey he hit with the shotclock running down that sucked the air out of a San Juan side that lost Mike Ayonayon early due to an injury and Larry Rodriguez late due to five fouls.

The Tigers veteran also came up big on the defensive end, forcing a Knights turnover after blocking Jhonard Clarito’s lay-up.

Davao Occidental ran the clock out in the next possession, putting a thrilling end to the MPBL season that was resumed early this month under a bubble set-up in Subic.

Tigers guard Emman Calo also had a huge impact on Game 4, scoring a game-high 22 points including a crucial three-pointer with 2:11 left in overtime to keep the game tied at 86.

With Davao down 88-86, Calo also forced a turnover that led to Rodriguez’s fifth foul, earning Davao Occidental a possession that led to the winning play.

The Tigers lost a 16-point second-quarter lead and were still trailing, 80-78, late in the fourth quarter. But Joseph Terso saved the day by hitting the tying free throws with 24.4 seconds left in regulation.

Clarito, the hero of San Juan’s title run in the Datu Cup, finished with 18 points including two on a lay-up that gave the Knights an 86-83 lead only to fold up in their bid to extend the series to a decider.

Yee finished the game with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds and three blocks as he showed why he was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. He later captured the Finals MVP to cap a big night.

Terso and Billy Ray Robles each had 11 points for Davao Occidental, which topped the eliminations with a 26-4 win-loss card and beat Zamboanga and Basilan by default in the playoffs.

Rodriguez scored 19 points before fouling out while Clarito added 18 points for San Juan, which only had Ayonayon for 11 minutes due to a hamstring injury. Season MVP John Wilson had 13 points.

San Juan stormed back from a 37-21 deficit, starting the third period with a 10-0 run for a 41-40 lead to set up the tight contest.

The scores:

Davao Occidental 89 – Calo 22, Yee 19, Terso 11, Robles 11, Mocon 9, Balagtas 8, Gaco 4, Saldua 3, Custodio 2, Ludovice 0, Albo 0.

San Juan 88 – Rodriguez 19, Clarito 18, Isit 14, Wilson 13, Wamar 7, Tajonera 6, Gabawan 4, Ayonayon 3, Aquino 2, Estrella 2, Reyes 0, Pelayo 0.

Quarters: 24-18; 40-31; 56-60; 80-80; 89-88.