    Basketball

    Davao Occidental advances to MPBL finals as Basilan loses by default, according to source

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: mpbl

    DAVAO Occidental has advanced to the MPBL Lakan Season finals after another positive COVID-19 test result on the Basilan team, according to a source.

    The rubber match of the South Division finals was set to be played on Wednesday in Subic.

    With the result of their swab test, the Steel have lost Game Three via default, which automatically gives the Tigers a spot in the national finals that will now begin on Wednesday.

    Davao Occidental has arranged a finals rematch with San Juan after the two ballclubs faced off in the Datu Cup.

    Basilan underwent a seven-day quarantine after one of its members testing positive of COVID-19.

    The MPBL then set conditions in which the Steel will lose by default if tests return with another positive result.

    The source said the environment in the bubble remains safe as the Steel were quarantined in a separate hotel, away from the three other MPBL teams in the division finals.

    "Never na-compromise ang bubble," said the source.

      PHOTO: mpbl

