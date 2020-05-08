Davao Occi, Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga owners add to donations to MPBL staff

IN this time of a medical crisis and the league operations at a halt, the teams from the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League are showing that they are one squad in this battle.

Team owners already gave financial support to the league's employees last April 12.

Moreover, Davao Occidental-Cocolife team owner Claudine Bautista just gave another batch of financial assistance to the MPBL staff, while Nueva Ecija owners Bong and Rian Cuevas donated 100 sacks of rice.

“Mr. Cuevas and the Mayor commiserate with the people in these trying times,” said Jau Reyes, team manager of Nueva Ecija. “They want to help ease the suffering of the people.”

Zamboanga-Family's Brand Sardines also gave the league's staff and referees a box of different variants of sardines.

"Gusto natin pasalamatan yung mga ka-liga natin, yung mga team owners na nagdonate doon sa daily employees natin. Dito mo makikita yung bayanihan. Nakita nila na kawawa yung mga kasamahan natin kaya tinulungan nila agad," expressed league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes during an Instagram Live session with Cedelf Tupas.

With all the uncertainties surrounding the Chooks-to-Go sponsored league due to the on-going pandemic, Duremdes assured its fans that the MPBL will be back.

"Huwag po kayong bumitaw at asahan ninyong we will come back stronger and better," he said.

"Ito ang pangako ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao, lalong pagagandahin natin ang liga dahil alam namin na it somehow touches your lives and your communities."