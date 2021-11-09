Davao Occidental outlasts San Juan in 2OT to keep Filbasket top spot

DAVAO Occidental nipped San Juan, 120-115, in double overtime on Monday night to remain in first place in the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

The Tigers went on a barrage of threes courtesy of Joseph Terso, Gab Dagangon, and Alwin Alday in their first match against the Knights since they won the MPBL Lakan Season final at the same venue last year.

Alday’s triple was the most crucial, converting one after completing all three free throws after getting fouled to grab a 117-110 lead.

Robby Celiz topscored for the Tigers with 26 points, while John Wilson added 23 points in his first game against his former team. Alday added 17 points, while Dagangon and Terso each had 13 and 12 apiece.

The Tigers joined AICC Manila on top of the standings with a 6-1 record.

Michael Juico finished with 18 points and buried the game-winning triple as AICC Manila defeated FSD-Makati Army, 86-83.

Chris Bitoon and Michael Mabulac had 17 and 16 points apiece for AICC to extend its winning streak to six games.

FSD Makati Army bowed to 1-6.

Byron Villarias had 23 points as Burlington EOG beat 7A Primus, 102-79, for its fourth win in three games.

7A Primus fell to 2-5.

