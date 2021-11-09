Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 9
    Basketball

    Davao Occidental outlasts San Juan in 2OT to keep Filbasket top spot

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Alwin Alday celebration Davao Occidental Tigers Filbasket
    Alwin Alday celebrates after his dagger triple.
    PHOTO: Filbasket

    DAVAO Occidental nipped San Juan, 120-115, in double overtime on Monday night to remain in first place in the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

    Filbasket news

    The Tigers went on a barrage of threes courtesy of Joseph Terso, Gab Dagangon, and Alwin Alday in their first match against the Knights since they won the MPBL Lakan Season final at the same venue last year.

    Alday’s triple was the most crucial, converting one after completing all three free throws after getting fouled to grab a 117-110 lead.

    Robby Celiz topscored for the Tigers with 26 points, while John Wilson added 23 points in his first game against his former team. Alday added 17 points, while Dagangon and Terso each had 13 and 12 apiece.

    Robby Celiz Davao Occidental Filbasket

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Tigers joined AICC Manila on top of the standings with a 6-1 record.

    Michael Juico finished with 18 points and buried the game-winning triple as AICC Manila defeated FSD-Makati Army, 86-83.

    Chris Bitoon and Michael Mabulac had 17 and 16 points apiece for AICC to extend its winning streak to six games.

    FSD Makati Army bowed to 1-6.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Byron Villarias had 23 points as Burlington EOG beat 7A Primus, 102-79, for its fourth win in three games.

      7A Primus fell to 2-5.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Alwin Alday celebrates after his dagger triple.
      PHOTO: Filbasket

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again