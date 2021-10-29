Wilson clutch as Davao Occidental nips AICC Manila in Filbasket opener

DAVAO Occidental defeated AICC Manila in overtime, 90-87, in the opening game of the Filbasket Subic Championship on Thursday at the Subic Gymnasium.

John Wilson scored 21 points and nine rebounds in his first game with the Tigers as they overcame a 19-point deficit to send the game into overtime.

Wilson also gave the lead for good for Davao Occidental, the reigning MPBL champion, with a three with 1:18 left in overtime for an 86-84 lead against the Vismin Cup titlist.

Jonathan Uyloan sent the game into overtime with a triple but it was not enough as AICC Manila, whose core is the Basilan team that saw action in the Vismin Cup, couldn’t sustain their lead.

In other games, Orlan Wamar tallied 15 points, six assists, and two rebounds as the San Juan Knights beat 7A Primus, 81-59.

Byron Villarias had 20 points as Burlington EOG defeated Nueva Ecija Bespren, 97-74.

Kenneth Villapando had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Lorenzo Navarro dished out 13 assists in the win by Burlington EOG.

Action resumes on Friday with Medical Depot facing Muntinlupa Defenders at 3:30 p.m. 7A Primus faces FSD Makati Army at 5:40 p.m., and the MTrans Buracai De Laiya Batangas City Athletics go up against Pasig Sta. Lucia at 7:50 p.m.

