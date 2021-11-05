Davao Occidental, AICC Manila nip foes, occupy share of Filbasket lead

DAVAO Occidental and AICC Manila grabbed the leadership in the Filbasket Subic Championship following victories on Thursday at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Filbasket news

The Tigers beat Pasig Sta. Lucia, 68-66, while AICC Manila defeated 7A Primus, 117-108, for the share of first place with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Billy Ray Robles broke the 66-66 tie with a free throw with 5.3 seconds left following a mental lapse by Sta. Lucia where Jeckster Apinan fouled Robles with the Realtors already in penalty. Pasig coach Bong Dela Cruz complained that the scoreboard indicated the Realtors were still not in penalty to no avail.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Robby Celiz also made a charity off an offensive rebound with 2.9 remaining. Apinan’s desperate heave was way off, giving Davao the victory.

Alwin Alday topscored for the Tigers with 14 points, while Gab Daganon scored 12 points in the close victory that handed the Realtors their third loss in four outings despite the 21-point effort of Jerald Bautista.

Michael Mabulac poured 23 points for AICC Manila as Jessie Collado added 17 points, two of six players who scored in double figures for the team.

7A fell to 2-3 despite the 19-point effort of Joseph Marquez.

Renz Palma had 19 points as Nueva Ecija beat Muntinlupa, 96-91, to claim its third win in five games.

The Defenders are still winless in four games.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.