Davao Occidental, AICC Manila grab fifth wins to keep Filbasket lead

DAVAO Occidental and AICC Manila stayed in first place in the Filbasket Subic Championship following victories on Saturday at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

The Tigers defeated 7A Primus, 86-83, while AICC Manila won over Nueva Ecija Bespren, 94-82, to win their fifth game in six tries.

Davao Occidental and AICC grabbed the momentary lead with idle San Juan in third with a 4-1 card ahead of its match-up against the Tigers on Monday.

Robby Celiz scored 21 points including 10 in the fourth for the Tigers. A jumper by Celiz broke a 71-71 tie, and scored a lay-up to claim a 78-71 advantage.

Diego Dario had 27 points for 7A Primus but it suffered its fourth loss in six games.

Michael Juico and Ronjay Buenafe each had 19 points for AICC Manila as it has now won five straight games following an opening day defeat against Davao Occidental.

Pasig Sta. Lucia beat Burlington EOG, 72-58, for its second win in five games.

Nueva Ecija and Burlington now have 3-3 win-loss cards.

