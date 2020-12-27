Sudan Daniel, Semerad twins are brothers to the very end

ANTHONY and David Semerad were close to Sudan Daniel from their time in San Beda.

Their bond lasted to the very end.

The Fil-Aussie twins were among the last people to be with Daniel as they celebrated Christmas together in David's farm in Calatagan, Batangas.

And one can only imagine how hard it was for the Semerads to deal with the gentle giant's untimely demise on Saturday.

"Sudan was a wonderful brother, father, son, and friend who touched the lives of those around him," the Semerads wrote in their respective Instagram pages.

"Sudan dedicated his life to basketball, in helping people become the best version of themselves and reach their full potential on and off the court. We are all devastated by Sudan's loss. However please continue to pray for him and his family."

It was the Semerads who rushed Daniel to Calatagan Medicare Hospital after he suffered from asthma attack on Saturday morning.

The former NCAA MVP was pronounced dead on arrival. He was 33.

Wrought from the stunning turn of events, the Semerads still took the lead in taking care of their brother from another mother in his last hours.

David is leading the fundraiser to pay off the funeral services for Daniel as his ashes are bound to be flown to the US on the request of Sudan's mother.

The brotherhood among the three stood the test of time from their days in Mendiola when Daniel led the Frankie Lim-coached Red Lions to the NCAA Season 86 crown in 2010.

That lasted even when Daniel was limited to a curious observer, nursing an ACL injury as he became one of the lead boosters for San Beda a season later. There, the Semerads took bigger roles for the Red Lions as they captured three more titles in four years, including the 2014 championship when Anthony was named Finals MVP.

Even as the Semerads made it to the PBA, their bond never waned as Daniel kept himself busy through coaching, working at Titan, or as an emcee for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Brothers until the very end.