Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 21
    Basketball

    Dalph Panopio leads way as CSU Bakersfield outlasts Sacramento State

    Former Gilas Youth guard scores 13, grabs 5 boards for 3-2 Gorunners
    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    dalph panopio csu bakersfield
    PHOTO: CSU Bakersfield Gorunners

    SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California — Dalph Panopio scored 13 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Sacramento State 75-71 at the SoCal Challenge on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    ALSO READ:

    Missing Gilas, Panopio shifts focus to March Madness bid

    Panopio added five rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-2). Kaleb Higgins scored 13 points and added five assists. Cameron Wilbon finished with 12 points.

    Brandon Betson led the way for the Hornets (1-4) with 16 points. Zee Hamoda added 13 points for Sacramento State. Alex Kovatchev also had nine points.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 6-1 Panopio, who has played for Gilas Pilipinas' youth teams, is in his third season with the Roadrunners after moving to the US from Italy.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: CSU Bakersfield Gorunners

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again