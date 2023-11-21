Dalph Panopio leads way as CSU Bakersfield outlasts Sacramento State

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California — Dalph Panopio scored 13 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Sacramento State 75-71 at the SoCal Challenge on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Panopio added five rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-2). Kaleb Higgins scored 13 points and added five assists. Cameron Wilbon finished with 12 points.

Brandon Betson led the way for the Hornets (1-4) with 16 points. Zee Hamoda added 13 points for Sacramento State. Alex Kovatchev also had nine points.

The 6-1 Panopio, who has played for Gilas Pilipinas' youth teams, is in his third season with the Roadrunners after moving to the US from Italy.

