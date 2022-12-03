Daegu stops Anyang's 6-game run as Belangel, Abando go scoreless

DAEGU KOGAS Pegasus put an end to Anyang KGC's six-game win streak, taking a 83-78 stunner on Saturday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Daegu Gymnasium.

Filipinos in KBL news

Unfortunately, Pinoy imports SJ Belangel and Rhenz Abando hardly made any impact in the game as both went scoreless in the affair.

Belangel missed both of his shots in six minutes of action, but his teammates did much of the heavy lifting for Daegu as it rose to 6-9 with this third straight win.

Lee Dae-sung paced the Pegasus with 25 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, Jeong Hyo-geun added 19 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, eight boards, and three assists, and Murphy Holloway got a double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Abando, on the other hand, logged only 10 minutes of play for Anyang and had one assist against his two miscues to fall to 14-4.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Byun Jun-hyung topped Anyang with 25 points, three rebounds, three dimes, and two steals as Oh Se-keun had 19 points, seven boards, and three assists in the defeat.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meanwhile, Justin Gutang's solid performance went down the drain as Changwon LG Sakers bowed to Seoul SK Knights, 100-98, at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

Watch Now

The Fil-Am winger got nine points and seven assists, but his efforts can't stop Changwon from losing back-to-back games to once again fall to an even 8-8 record.