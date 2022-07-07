With Ambohot now in PBA, Louie Sangalang seizes Letran opportunity

WITH Jeo Ambohot now in the PBA with Converge and Rhenz Abando still with Gilas Pilipinas, Letran is badly in need of a take-charge guy.

Enter Louie Sangalang.

The 6-foot-4 forward [not related to PBA player Ian Sangalang ofMagnolia] has picked up where he left off in the past NCAA season and has continued to prove his worth for the Knights.

On Thursday, he was the difference maker for Wangs Basketball @26-Letran, putting up 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in a 94-87 win over Adalem Construction-St. Clare in their 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup debut.

"Kailangan talaga namin mag-step up, lalo na sa mga naiwan talaga," he said. "Wala si Fran [Yu] at Rhenz [Abando] sa game na ito, tapos si Jeo [Ambohot] at si [Allen] Mina, nawala na rin. So kailangan talagang mag-step up para ma-fill namin yung iniwan nila."

Its an encouraging sight for Letran coach Bonnie Tan seeing the 24-year-old flash his potential, but he has been relentless in challenging not just Sangalang but the other supporting cast to prove they deserve their spots in the team.

"It's for all the players. Sabi ko sa kanila babalikan ko kayo whatever yung result natin dito, lalo na kung matalo kami. Very short yung preparation pero kailangan nila ipakita yung galing nila every game," said the soft-spoken mentor.

