Hot-shooting UST upsets Marinero to stay alive in D-League playoffs

BUILDERS Warehouse-UST kept itself alive in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup playoff race, torching Marinerong Pilipino for the 88-80 upset Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Growling Tigers kept their hot streak going, shooting 15 triples to burn the Skippers from deep with Sherwin Concepcion nailing four three-pointers for his 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Nic Cabañero also led the way for Builders Warehouse-UST with his all-around performance of 18 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, on top of eight boards, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Bryan Santos also buried four treys for his 16 points off the bench, while Kean Baclaan had 15 points built from a pair of long bombs.

"I'm so happy sa mga players natin kasi nagre-respond sila. Ineembrace na nila yung sistema na binibigay at gusto lang talaga naming manalo," said coach Albert Alocillo as his side claimed back-to-back victories to rise to 2-4.

Marinerong Pilipino rallied from a 12-point third-quarter deficit and still got to as close to three, 59-56, after a Kemark Carino bucket to start the fourth quarter, but Builders Warehouse-UST nailed crucial buckets to fend off those repeated rallies to score the sweep after its 71-point blowout of AMA Online a day prior.

Juan Gomez de Liano powered the Skippers with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists, as Arvin Gamboa also had 18 points, nine boards, and five dimes.

It was a sorry loss for Marinerong Pilipino which bungled its chance to claim an outright top two seat.

The Scores:

BUILDERS WAREHOUSE-UST 88 -- Concepcion 18, Cabanero 18, Santos 16, Baclaan 15, Manalang 10, Mantua 4, Manaytay 4, Pangilinan 2, Stevens 1, Wilson 0.

MARINERONG PILIPINO 80 -- Gomez de Liano 18, Gamboa 18, Carino 10, Nocum 7, Agustin 7, Pido 6, Bonifacio 6, Hernandez 4, Lacap 2, Bonsubre 2, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 32-32, 59-54, 88-80.

