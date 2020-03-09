UST takes on debuting Diliman College as Marinerong Pilipino battles Mapua in D-League

BUILDERS Warehouse-UST eyes the early lead when it takes on debuting Diliman College on Monday in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Paco Arena in Manila.

The Growling Tigers are coming off a scintillating 115-62 victory over TIP where they torched the nets with 23 triples.

Coach Aldin Ayo, however, isn't willing to give too much thought on the early win.

"We still have to establish our system and execute our schemes both on offense and defense," he said, with the Growling Tigers once again leaning on Mark Nonoy, Rhenz Abando and Beninese forward Soulemane Chabi Yo.

"Ang purpose naman nito is to build the team. I always tell my players na knowing the system is not enough. Hindi pwedeng alam lang nila yung sistema. Kailangan gumaling din sila sa sistema."

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragons are out to prove that they can hang with the big boys as coach Rensy Bajar will lean on top performers Robbi Darang, Johnnel Bauzon and Senegalese center Abdoulaye Niang.

Continue reading below ↓

"Magandang chance sa amin ito na kalabanin ang UST, para na rin tumaas ang maturity ng mga bata," he said.

Tip off is at 1 p.m.

Marinerong Pilipino and EcoOil-La Salle also shoot for their second victories when they take on opposing sides in the triple-header.

The Skippers will face ADG Dong-Mapua at 3 p.m. as it aims to continue living up to the hype after a dominating 93-57 victory over Karate Kid-CEU last week.

Marinerong Pilipino is hoping that Jamie Malonzo will finally get the clearance to play as he's expected to rekindle his partnership with brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano.

The game will also see an interesting coaching match between Skippers mentor Yong Garcia and Cardinals coach Randy Alcantara, who have been partners on the sidelines for Mapua for the past few years.

The Green Archers face Karate Kid-CEU at 5 p.m., with coach Derrick Pumaren facing off against his old side Scorpions.

Continue reading below ↓

"It's like playing against family. It will be exciting," he said, with EcoOil-La Salle looking to sustain its form after a 102-90 conquest over Wangs-Letran last week.