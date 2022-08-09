UST, St. Clare dispute final D-League semis seat

ONE last ticket is up for grabs in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals and only one between the Adalem Construction-St. Clare and Builders Warehouse-UST will catch that last bus on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It's an incredible run for the six-seed Growling Tigers, which fought back from a 0-4 hole to start the conference by stringing four straight victories to be in this position of being a win away from the Final Four.

Even interim coach Albert Alocillo is left in awe of how the Espana boys have turned things around with Sherwin Concepcion and Nic Cabanero leading the charge.

But in Builders Warehouse-UST's must-win game on Friday, it was the rookie Kean Baclaan who showed the biggest heart, exploding for 35 points to stun the three-seed Adalem-St. Clare, 98-93, to force this sudden death.

Still, Alocillo knows better not to fall into the traps of complacency ahead of the 11 a.m. game as he understands that as much as momentum is on the Growling Tigers' side, the Saints remain a formidable foe.

"St. Clare is a champion team kaya hindi kami pwedeng mag-relax. Ipagpapatuloy lang namin yung trabaho at magpe-prepare lang kami," he said.

It's more of the same mantra for Adalem-St. Clare with coach Jinino Manansala urging his side to put the Game One loss in the rearview and focus on this do-or-die matchup for the right to face two-seed EcoOil-La Salle in the semis which starts on Friday.

"Hindi namin ginusto yung ending, pero lalaban pa rin yung boys ko. Tiwala pa rin kami na kaya naming makuha yung panalo," said the mentor as the Saints will once again rely on the likes of Joshua Fontanilla, John Rojas, and NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada.

