UP Maroons, La Salle Green Archers set for PBA D-League return

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines and De La Salle-Manila lead the new teams taking part in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup that unfurls next month.

The two form part of the 12 teams that this early have declared their intention to participate in the first conference of the developmental league, which begins on February 13.

Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero are expected to banner the Fighting Maroons, who last saw action in the league back in 2016 under the UP QRS/JAM Liner banner.

On the other hand, this will be the Green Archers' first foray into the PBA D-League as the Eco Oil-DLSU Manila, with Justine Baltazar and Aljun Melecio.

Aside from the two, the four other new entrants are Mapua, Paranaque City, DLSU Dasmarinas, and Debantan Sports.

Returning for the first conference will be last season's runner-ups Centro Escolar University and Marinerong Pilipino, as well as Ironcon-UST, Far Eastern University, Diliman College, and AMA Online Education.

Continue reading below ↓

Teams interested to join the developmental ranks have until January 15 to apply. The 2020 PBA D-League Draft is slated on January 20 at the PBA office in Libis.