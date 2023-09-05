Team USA back to its best, rips Italy to reach World Cup semis

MIKAL Bridges scored 24 points as Team USA returned to its winning ways, breezing through to the semifinals with a 100-63 blowout over Italy on Tuesday in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Brooklyn Nets forward had 11 points in the second quarter alone, including five during an 11-0 run that enabled the Americans pulled away for good, 41-18, and atone for a shock loss to Lithuania just days ago.

The outcome of the match was already settled by the third, when Team USA completed the top highlight of the game when Tyrese Haliburton issued a lob pass to Paolo Banchero for a slam to end the quarter, 83-44.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The win secured for the United States a place in the Final Four, already an improvement to its 2019 campaign where Team USA only placed seventh in China.

The scores:

USA (100) - Bridges 24, Haliburton 18, Reaves 12, Brunson 9, Banchero 8, Ingram 8, Portis Jr. 7, Hart 5, Kessler 4, Edwards 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Johnson 0.

Italy (63) - Fontecchio 18, Tonut 11, Spissu 8, Ricci 5, Melli 5, Severini 4, Procida 4, Diouf 4, Datome 3, Polonara 1, Spagnolo 0, Pajola DNP.

Quarterscores: 24-14; 46-24; 83-44; 100-63.