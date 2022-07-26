San Sebastian wins 4th straight to close in on Top 2 finish

APEX Fuel-San Sebastian punched a seat in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup playoffs with a late surge to take down Centro Escolar University, 71-62, Tuesday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

From a 60-all deadlock with four minutes to play, the Golden Stags went on an 11-0 rampage capped off by Alex Desoyo's long two to take the 71-60 lead with 41.7 seconds left as they claimed their fourth win in five games.

"Yung will to win talaga, noong huli parang kami na yung gustong manalo," said coach Egay Macaraya as his side claimed their fourth straight win.

James Una led Apex Fuel-San Sebastian with 17 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and two assists, while Jacob Shanoda registered a 13-point, 12-board double-double.

Ichie Altamirano also drained three treys for his 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists to move up to joint first place with Marinerong Pilipino at 4-1.

It's a huge confidence boost for the Golden Stags ahead of their back-to-back assignments against Wangs Basketball @26-Letran and Adalem Construction-St. Clare as they still have a shot at the top two spots which comes with an outright semifinals berth.

"Kahit na ang daming wala, grabe ang nilalaro ng mga bata and it shows na they want to prove something," said Macaraya.

CEU relied on Lenard Santiago's 20 points and six rebounds to slide down to 2-3.

The Scores:

APEX FUEL-SAN SEBASTIAN 71 -- Una 17, Shanoda 13, Altamirano 11, Are 8, Desoyo 6, Escobido 5, Felebrico 5, Cosari 3, Sumoda 2, Ventura 1, Calahat 0, Paglinawan 0, Suico 0.

CEU 62 -- Santiago 20, Diaz 11, Bernabe 10, Santos 8, Balogun 7, Tolentino 2, Borromeo 2, Ancheta 2, Ferrer 0, Cabotaje 0.

Quarters: 13-15, 29-34, 53-49, 71-62.

