San Sebastian nails first victory, keeps UST winless in D-League

APEX Fuel-San Sebastian did just enough to ward off Builders Warehouse-UST, 88-83, to nail its first win in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rhinwil Yambing had 19 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals for the Golden Stags.

James Una had 16 points, 10 boards, and two assists, Ichie Altamirano got 16 points built on four triples, and Ken Villapando got 10 points and six rebounds in the win.

But as uplifting as this first game was, there was still a lot that Apex Fuel-San Sebastian would like to correct especially after losing grip of a 13-point lead, 79-66, with 3:21 left.

Builders Warehouse-UST staged a late rally and got to within five in the last 20.5 seconds, but Miguel Pangilinan made a costly error on his pass to Christian Manaytay that allowed the Golden Stags to pull off the escape.

Continue reading below ↓

"We survived," said coach Egay Macaraya as Apex Fuel-San Sebastian improved to 1-1.

"Itong fourth talaga ang laging problema sa team, but everybody showed their character and everybody was playing defense. Yung composure, nandoon na."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Camillus Altamirano and the Stags bounce back from a loss to Marinero. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Kean Baclaan paced the Growling Tigers with 17 points, eight assists, and seven boards, while Manaytay had 16 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

Nic Cabanero and Sherwin Concepcion combined for 25 as UST dropped to 0-2.

The scores:

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 88 - Yambing 19, Una 16, Altamirano 16, Villapando 10, Are 8, Desoyo 6, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 4, Escobido 2, Cosari 2, Calahat 0, Felebrico 0, Ventura 0.

Builders Warehouse-UST 83 - Baclaan 17, Manaytay 16, Cabanero 13, Concepcion 12, Santos 9, Pangilinan 7, Manalang 6, Mantua 3, Canoy 0, Herrera 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarterscores: 19-20; 37-32; 57-50; 88-83.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.