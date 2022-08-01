San Sebastian guts out win vs Letran to secure D-League top seed

APEX Fuel-San Sebastian locked up the No. 1 spot in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup playoffs after trouncing Wangs Basketball @26-Letran, 70-64, for its fifth straight win Monday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Romel Calahat bannered the Golden Stags' balanced attack with 18 points and six rebounds as they improved to a 5-1 record and punched their ticket to the semifinals.

"Di namin inaasahan ito kasi underdog kami pero tignan natin ang puso ng mga bata, yung character at kagustuhan nilang manalo, doon pa lang deserving na sila," said coach Egay Macaraya.

Rafael Are also had 12 points, three boards, and two assists, while Rhinwil Yambing got 10 points and seven boards for Apex Fuel-San Sebastian.

Alex Desoyo nailed two crucial buckets that made it a 68-58 lead with 3:22 to go after the Knights got within six, before Ichie Altamirano put the finishing touches to the win with the that made it a 70-59 affair with 1:30 left to play.

Fran Yu led the Knights with 18 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists but that wasn't enough to stop his side from sliding to their third straight loss.

The scores:

APEX FUEL-SAN SEBASTIAN 70 -- Calahat 18, Are 12, Yambing 10, Desoyo 8, Una 7, Sumoda 5, Altamirano 5, Shanoda 2, Escobido 2, Suico 1, Cosari 0, Garcia 0, Felebrico 0.

WANGS-LETRAN 64 -- Yu 18, Sangalang 13, Paraiso 11, Guarino 11, Javillonar 9, Monje 2, Bataller 0, Olivario 0, Reyson 0, Ariar 0, Lantaya 0.

Quarters: 23-14, 38-29, 58-49, 70-64.

