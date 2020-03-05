RK Ilagan shows way as San Sebastian notches 46-point win over AMA Online

RK Ilagan turned on the heat for Apex Fuel Mindanao-SSCR as he torched AMA Online Senior High, 113-67, on Thursday in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Ilagan scored 18 of his 22 points in the first half, shooting 3-of-8 from threes, to go with eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block. Ilagan sparked the Golden Stags’ early pullaway, a killer 22-4 run to rise from an 8-4 deficit to a commanding 26-12 lead with 2:51 remaining in the first quarter.

It was all Golden Stags from that point on as coach Egay Macaraya gave his young wards their time on the floor.

"Sa totoo lang, mga bata yung players ko so we're still building our character," said the outspoken mentor. "The key is how RK plays, doon susunod yung mga bata."

Apex Fuel Mindanao shot 49 percent from the field in posting the 46-point win.

Ichie Altamirano scored 16, all in the second half, and also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Alex Desoyo also came off the bench to deliver 11 points, five boards and three assists, as rookie Ralph Gabat added 10 points and four dimes for the Golden Stags.

AMA Online Senior High was led by Luke Parcero with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Reed Baclig, the 17-year-old top selection in the last PBA D-League Draft, scored only three points, but dished out nine assists, and made three boards and two steals for the Kings.

The scores:

Apex Fuel Mindanao-SSCR 113 - Ilagan 22, Altamirano 16, Desoyo 11, Ra. Gabat 10, Re. Gabat 9, Calahat 8, Loristo 8, Calma 8, Zabala 8, Villapando 5, Felebrico 4, Cosari 2, Shanoda 2, Sumoda 0, Go 0.

AMA Online Senior High 67 - Parcero 24, Mendoza 11, Simmonds 9, Yambao 6, Alina 3, Baclig 3, Diswe 3, Albances 2, Ceniza 2, Camay 2, Kapunan 2, Villamor 0, Germino 0, Jocson 0.

Quarterscores: 31-20, 60-31, 83-51, 113-67.