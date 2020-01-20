AMA changes mind, picks Reed Baclig over Malonzo as D-League draft top pick

JAMIE Malonzo fell to Marinerong Pilipino as AMA Online Education zagged from its earlier plans, taking in homegrown guard Reed Baclig as the top pick in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft Monday at PBA Office in Libis.
It was a surprising move for the Titans, with coach Mark Herrera earlier tipped to select the Fil-Am high-flyer from the 137-strong rookie pool.
Now, it will be the Skippers which will benefit in enlisting the 6-foot-6 forward from La Salle as the Yong Garcia-mentored crew boosted their roster for the upcoming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.
The Titans' loss is coach Yong Garcia and the rest of the Skippers' gain.
Marinero also got Joshua Torralba and Jollo Go of La Salle, James Spencer of UP, Darrell Menina of University of Cebu, and Miguel Gastador of University of San Jose-Recoletos as it took in 12 draftees.
Karate Kid-CEU also ushered in a new era with the selection of Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab at third overall in the first round.
Also joining the Scorpions are John Apacible of UE, Jboy Gob and David Murrell of UP, and Jerie Pingoy of Adamson.
Wangs-Letran, as a school-based team, only joined the draft after the fourth round.
Forty-one of the 137 aspirants were selected in this year's draft, which lasted until the 20th round.
Here's the rundown of the draft:
First Round:
- AMA - Reed Baclig
- Marinero - Jamie Malonzo
- Karate Kid-CEU - Jaydee Tungcab
- Wangs-Letran - Sham Banez
Second Round:
- AMA - Joshua Villamor
- Marinero - Joshua Torralba
- Karate Kid-CEU - John Apacible
- Wangs-Letran - Kenny Rogers Rocacurva
Third Round:
- AMA - Christian Germino
- Marinero - Jollo Go
- Karate Kid-CEU - Jboy Gob
- Wangs-Letran - Kobe Monje
Fourth Round:
- AMA - Christian Camay
- Marinero - James Spencer
- Karate Kid-CEU - David Murrell
- Wangs-Letran - Pao Javillonar
Fifth Round:
- AMA - John Cris Yambao
- Marinero - Judel Fuentes
- Karate Kid-CEU - Jamil Bulawan
- Wangs-Letran - Jayson Bondoc
Sixth Round:
- AMA - Earl Bryan Ceniza
- Marinero - Darrell Menina
- Karate Kid-CEU - Dariel Bayla
- Wangs-Letran - PASS
Seventh Round:
- AMA - Allen Jade Rodriguez
- Marinero - Yves Sazon
- Karate Kid-CEU - Joseph Pineda
Eighth Round:
- AMA - Zheanriz Romero
- Marinero - Miguel Gastador
- Karate Kid-CEU - Daryl Pascual
Ninth Round:
- AMA - Joshua Ivan Seda
- Marinero - Marcus Jerome Ejercito
- Karate Kid-CEU - Ivan Jose
10th Round:
- AMA - Eduardo Kapunan
- Marinero - Rendell Senining
- Karate Kid-CEU - Jerie Pingoy
11th Round:
- AMA - Cymond Santos
- Marinero - PASS
- Karate Kid-CEU - PASS
12th Round:
- AMA - Kobe Cruz
13th Round:
- AMA - Richel Angelo Cabaluna
14th Round:
- AMA - Alec Catorce
15th Round:
- AMA - Lorenzo Kyle Orbeta
16th Round:
- AMA - Michael Rio-Simmonds
17th Round:
- AMA - Luis Antonio Abaca
18th Round:
- AMA - Waldrich Siy
19th Round:
- AMA - Xavier Albances
20th Round:
- AMA - Jeferson Arceo