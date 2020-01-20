Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jan 20
    D-League

    AMA changes mind, picks Reed Baclig over Malonzo as D-League draft top pick

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    JAMIE Malonzo fell to Marinerong Pilipino as AMA Online Education zagged from its earlier plans, taking in homegrown guard Reed Baclig as the top pick in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft Monday at PBA Office in Libis.

    It was a surprising move for the Titans, with coach Mark Herrera earlier tipped to select the Fil-Am high-flyer from the 137-strong rookie pool.

    Now, it will be the Skippers which will benefit in enlisting the 6-foot-6 forward from La Salle as the Yong Garcia-mentored crew boosted their roster for the upcoming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Titans' loss is coach Yong Garcia and the rest of the Skippers' gain.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Marinero also got Joshua Torralba and Jollo Go of La Salle, James Spencer of UP, Darrell Menina of University of Cebu, and Miguel Gastador of University of San Jose-Recoletos as it took in 12 draftees.

      Karate Kid-CEU also ushered in a new era with the selection of Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab at third overall in the first round.

      Also joining the Scorpions are John Apacible of UE, Jboy Gob and David Murrell of UP, and Jerie Pingoy of Adamson.

      Wangs-Letran, as a school-based team, only joined the draft after the fourth round.

      Forty-one of the 137 aspirants were selected in this year's draft, which lasted until the 20th round.

      Here's the rundown of the draft:

      First Round:

      1. AMA - Reed Baclig
      2. Marinero - Jamie Malonzo
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - Jaydee Tungcab
      4. Wangs-Letran - Sham Banez

      Second Round:

      Continue reading below ↓
      1. AMA - Joshua Villamor
      2. Marinero - Joshua Torralba
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - John Apacible
      4. Wangs-Letran - Kenny Rogers Rocacurva

      Third Round:

      1. AMA - Christian Germino
      2. Marinero - Jollo Go
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - Jboy Gob
      4. Wangs-Letran - Kobe Monje

      Fourth Round:

      1. AMA - Christian Camay
      2. Marinero - James Spencer
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - David Murrell
      4. Wangs-Letran - Pao Javillonar

      Fifth Round:

      1. AMA - John Cris Yambao
      2. Marinero - Judel Fuentes
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - Jamil Bulawan
      4. Wangs-Letran - Jayson Bondoc

      Sixth Round:

      1. AMA - Earl Bryan Ceniza
      2. Marinero - Darrell Menina
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - Dariel Bayla
      4. Wangs-Letran - PASS

      Seventh Round:

      1. AMA - Allen Jade Rodriguez
      2. Marinero - Yves Sazon
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - Joseph Pineda

      Eighth Round:

      1. AMA - Zheanriz Romero
      2. Marinero - Miguel Gastador
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - Daryl Pascual

      Ninth Round:

      1. AMA - Joshua Ivan Seda
      2. Marinero - Marcus Jerome Ejercito
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - Ivan Jose

      10th Round:

      1. AMA - Eduardo Kapunan
      2. Marinero - Rendell Senining
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - Jerie Pingoy

      11th Round:

      Continue reading below ↓
      1. AMA - Cymond Santos
      2. Marinero - PASS
      3. Karate Kid-CEU - PASS

      12th Round:

      1. AMA - Kobe Cruz

      13th Round:

      1. AMA - Richel Angelo Cabaluna

      14th Round:

      1. AMA - Alec Catorce

      15th Round:

      1. AMA - Lorenzo Kyle Orbeta

      16th Round:

      1. AMA - Michael Rio-Simmonds

      17th Round:

      1. AMA - Luis Antonio Abaca

      18th Round:

      1. AMA - Waldrich Siy

      19th Round:

      1. AMA - Xavier Albances

      20th Round:

      1. AMA - Jeferson Arceo
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again