AMA changes mind, picks Reed Baclig over Malonzo as D-League draft top pick

JAMIE Malonzo fell to Marinerong Pilipino as AMA Online Education zagged from its earlier plans, taking in homegrown guard Reed Baclig as the top pick in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft Monday at PBA Office in Libis.

It was a surprising move for the Titans, with coach Mark Herrera earlier tipped to select the Fil-Am high-flyer from the 137-strong rookie pool.

Now, it will be the Skippers which will benefit in enlisting the 6-foot-6 forward from La Salle as the Yong Garcia-mentored crew boosted their roster for the upcoming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

The Titans' loss is coach Yong Garcia and the rest of the Skippers' gain.

Marinero also got Joshua Torralba and Jollo Go of La Salle, James Spencer of UP, Darrell Menina of University of Cebu, and Miguel Gastador of University of San Jose-Recoletos as it took in 12 draftees.

Karate Kid-CEU also ushered in a new era with the selection of Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab at third overall in the first round.

Also joining the Scorpions are John Apacible of UE, Jboy Gob and David Murrell of UP, and Jerie Pingoy of Adamson.

Wangs-Letran, as a school-based team, only joined the draft after the fourth round.

Forty-one of the 137 aspirants were selected in this year's draft, which lasted until the 20th round.

Here's the rundown of the draft:

First Round:

AMA - Reed Baclig Marinero - Jamie Malonzo Karate Kid-CEU - Jaydee Tungcab Wangs-Letran - Sham Banez

Second Round:

AMA - Joshua Villamor Marinero - Joshua Torralba Karate Kid-CEU - John Apacible Wangs-Letran - Kenny Rogers Rocacurva

Third Round:

AMA - Christian Germino Marinero - Jollo Go Karate Kid-CEU - Jboy Gob Wangs-Letran - Kobe Monje

Fourth Round:

AMA - Christian Camay Marinero - James Spencer Karate Kid-CEU - David Murrell Wangs-Letran - Pao Javillonar

Fifth Round:

AMA - John Cris Yambao Marinero - Judel Fuentes Karate Kid-CEU - Jamil Bulawan Wangs-Letran - Jayson Bondoc

Sixth Round:

AMA - Earl Bryan Ceniza Marinero - Darrell Menina Karate Kid-CEU - Dariel Bayla Wangs-Letran - PASS

Seventh Round:

AMA - Allen Jade Rodriguez Marinero - Yves Sazon Karate Kid-CEU - Joseph Pineda

Eighth Round:

AMA - Zheanriz Romero Marinero - Miguel Gastador Karate Kid-CEU - Daryl Pascual

Ninth Round:

AMA - Joshua Ivan Seda Marinero - Marcus Jerome Ejercito Karate Kid-CEU - Ivan Jose

10th Round:

AMA - Eduardo Kapunan Marinero - Rendell Senining Karate Kid-CEU - Jerie Pingoy

11th Round:

AMA - Cymond Santos Marinero - PASS Karate Kid-CEU - PASS

12th Round:

AMA - Kobe Cruz

13th Round:

AMA - Richel Angelo Cabaluna

14th Round:

AMA - Alec Catorce

15th Round:

AMA - Lorenzo Kyle Orbeta

16th Round:

AMA - Michael Rio-Simmonds

17th Round:

AMA - Luis Antonio Abaca

18th Round:

AMA - Waldrich Siy

19th Round:

AMA - Xavier Albances

20th Round: