D-League can resume if not in conflict with college leagues, says Marcial

THE fate of the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup will be determined by how the college leagues plan to hold their upcoming seasons.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is not yet shelving its Aspirants Cup conference as that will still depend on the plans of leagues such as the UAAP and the NCAA for the coming year.

The league has withheld its decision on whether the PBA will still hold the D-League Aspirants Cup. The developmental league’s conference was called off last month after games were already played.

School-based teams in Builders Warehouse-University of Santo Tomas and EcoOil-La Salle, and club team Marinerong Pilipino were leading the conference before the postponement with 2-0 win-loss records.

“Should they (school leagues) decide to scrap theirs, then the D-League would push through. But we’re also talking to the teams,” said Marcial.

School teams which are also part of the Aspirants Cup are NCAA champion Wangs-Letran, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, ADG Dong-Mapua, Diliman College, FamilyMart-Enderun, Technological Institute of the Philippines, AMA, and Karate Kid-Centro Escolar University.

Meanwhile, the inaugural 3x3 tournament will still push as originally scheduled which will begin in the third week of the PBA season.