Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 7
    D-League

    D-League can resume if not in conflict with college leagues, says Marcial

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Juan Gomez de Liaño and the rest of Marinerong Pilipino were among the leaders of the conference before the suspension.

    THE fate of the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup will be determined by how the college leagues plan to hold their upcoming seasons.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is not yet shelving its Aspirants Cup conference as that will still depend on the plans of leagues such as the UAAP and the NCAA for the coming year.

    The league has withheld its decision on whether the PBA will still hold the D-League Aspirants Cup. The developmental league’s conference was called off last month after games were already played.

    School-based teams in Builders Warehouse-University of Santo Tomas and EcoOil-La Salle, and club team Marinerong Pilipino were leading the conference before the postponement with 2-0 win-loss records.

    “Should they (school leagues) decide to scrap theirs, then the D-League would push through. But we’re also talking to the teams,” said Marcial.

    School teams which are also part of the Aspirants Cup are NCAA champion Wangs-Letran, Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, ADG Dong-Mapua, Diliman College, FamilyMart-Enderun, Technological Institute of the Philippines, AMA, and Karate Kid-Centro Escolar University.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Meanwhile, the inaugural 3x3 tournament will still push as originally scheduled which will begin in the third week of the PBA season.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Juan Gomez de Liaño and the rest of Marinerong Pilipino were among the leaders of the conference before the suspension.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again