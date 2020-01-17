NCAA champion Letran and UAAP runner-up University of Santo Tomas lead the 12 teams competing in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, set to open on Feb. 13.

The Knights are playing as Wangs Basketball-Letran, while the Growling Tigers suit up as UST Builders Warehouse.

Letran reigned supreme in the past season and denied San Beda of a perfect year to win the NCAA Season 95 title.

UST, on the other hand, got back to the UAAP finals for the first time since 2015, bowing to Ateneo in UAAP Season 82.

Both teams joined the PBA D-League last season, but failed to progress to the Aspirants' Cup playoffs.

EcoOil-DLSU and Mapua are also making their debuts in the developmental ranks as a part of the 11 school-based squads taking part in the tournament.

Also in the field are Centro Escolar University and AMA Online Education, as well as returnees San Sebastian, Far Eastern University, Diliman College, Technological Institute of the Philippines and Enderun Colleges.

Marinerong Pilipino, which finished as bridesmaid in the Foundation Cup, is the lone club that will be part of this conference.

The 2020 PBA D-League Draft is on Monday at the PBA Office in Libis.

Former La Salle high-flyer Jamie Malonzo emerge as the consensus top pick, with AMA Online Education first in the draft order for the fourth straight year.

The Titans' past top selections were Jeron Teng (2017), Owen Graham (2018) and Joshua Munzon (2019).